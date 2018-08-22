Daniel Mangert Bail Set at $20,000

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s inmate records show that bail has been set at $20,000 for Daniel Mangert, the suspect arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old boy in the Humboldt Park Pavilion men’s bathroom on August 19, 2018.

In July 2006, Mangert pled guilty to a bail jumping felony and was convicted of that charge in December 2006. The bail jumping occurred after he was charged with a Class A felony 948.025(1)(a).

A person is charged with this felony for committing at least three sexual assaults of the same child. Mangert pled not guilty to the charge in January 2006.

In October 2006, the original felony charge was changed to the lesser Class F Felony 948.04(1), when Mangert pled guilty to it.

A Class F Felony 948.04(1) is charged when someone exercises temporary or permanent control of a child and causes mental harm to that child by their conduct and demonstrates substantial disregard for the mental well-being of the child.

He was found guilty on October 26, 2006 and sentenced December 8, 2006 to four years confinement and five years of extended supervision.

Charges are pending for the alleged Aug. 19 assault.

