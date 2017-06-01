Cream City Real Estate Building Landmark Ceremony June 3
June 1, 2017
The Bay View Historical Society will dedicate the Cream City Real Estate Company building as a historic landmark Saturday, June 3 at 1pm. It is the society’s 24th landmark.
The building, owned and renovated by Joan Sliker, is located at 3474 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Sliker purchased the building in 1997.
All are invited to attend. A recitation of the building’s history will be made. There is no admission. Refreshments will be served after the dedication.
