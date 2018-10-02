BVNA Southside SOUP November 11

The Bay View Neighborhood Association Southside SOUP event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 11 from 4-7pm at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters, 4177 S. Howell Ave. It is a special Veterans Day edition and the event organizers are seeking project proposals from veterans or groups that directly benefit veterans in Milwaukee’s Aldermanic District 14.

SOUP is a pitch event where four pre-selected submissions for community projects will be presented to a live audience. Attendees pay $10 for soup and salad and vote on which project they think benefits the community the most. The winner goes home with all of the money raised at the door to carry out their project. At the dinner, residents and supporters connect to share ideas and community resources.

Any individual or group that has an idea for a project that would directly impact the community of District 14 is encouraged to apply. Deadline for submissions is October 22 and those whose proposals are selected will be contacted October 29.

The event is family friendly, children under 10 years old attend for free and are encouraged to come! Registration, project application, and more information to the event can be found at southsidesoup.org.

