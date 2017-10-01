BVNA Pumpkin Pavilion Oct. 18 and 19

The Bay View Neighborhood Association’s 2017 Pumpkin Pavilion event will be held from 6-10pm at the Humboldt Park Pavilion, Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

The pumpkin carving will be held from 5-9pm Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19, also at the pavilion. Pumpkins will be provided by BVNA.

Everyone is encouraged to help carve the pumpkins Wednesday and Thursday!

The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. More info: bayviewneighborhood.org.

