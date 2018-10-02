BVNA Pumpkin Pavilion 2018
The annual Bay View Neighborhood Association Pumpkin Pavilion event will take place Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.
Event Details
Wednesday and Thursday, October 17 & 18
Pumpkin Carving and Event Set Up
Sign-up to volunteer for BVNA’s Pumpkin Pavilion event: http://bvna.wildapricot.org/page-1863492
Friday, October 19
6-9pm Hay Rides, $5 Per Person
6:30pm Bay View High School Drum Line
7 pm Grand Lighting of the Pumpkins
7-10pm Live Music
7:15pm Tom Burgermeister Magic (2 Shows)
8pm Prismatic Flame
Saturday, October 20
3pm Registration Opens for Great Pumpkin Chase 5K
4pm The Great Pumpkin Chase 1/4 Mile Kids Run
4:30pm The Great Pumpkin Chase 5K
5pm Spooky Story Time
5:30pm The Chronicles of Capitan Mars: Space Ranger
6-9pm Hay Rides, $5 Per Person
6pm Tom Burgermeister Magic (3 Shows)
7-10pm Live Music
8pm Prismatic Flame
Sunday, October 21
8am Clean Up Begins
Food and beverages will be available.
More info: bayviewneighborhood@gmail.com.
