BVNA Pumpkin Pavilion 2018

The annual Bay View Neighborhood Association Pumpkin Pavilion event will take place Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.

Event Details

Wednesday and Thursday, October 17 & 18

Pumpkin Carving and Event Set Up

Sign-up to volunteer for BVNA’s Pumpkin Pavilion event: http://bvna.wildapricot.org/page-1863492

Friday, October 19

6-9pm Hay Rides, $5 Per Person

6:30pm Bay View High School Drum Line

7 pm Grand Lighting of the Pumpkins

7-10pm Live Music

7:15pm Tom Burgermeister Magic (2 Shows)

8pm Prismatic Flame

Saturday, October 20

3pm Registration Opens for Great Pumpkin Chase 5K

4pm The Great Pumpkin Chase 1/4 Mile Kids Run

4:30pm The Great Pumpkin Chase 5K

5pm Spooky Story Time

5:30pm The Chronicles of Capitan Mars: Space Ranger

6-9pm Hay Rides, $5 Per Person

6pm Tom Burgermeister Magic (3 Shows)

7-10pm Live Music

8pm Prismatic Flame

Sunday, October 21

8am Clean Up Begins

Food and beverages will be available.

More info: bayviewneighborhood@gmail.com.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.