Burdick Sixth Graders Place Sixth in National WordMasters Competition

Can you answer this correctly?

SOB : (is to) SNIVEL :: (as)

a. blanch : boil

b. shout : whisper

c. blow : bluster

d. whine : cry

e. suffer : wallow

If not, don’t mess with the 10 Burdick Elementary sixth graders, who tied for sixth place in the nation in a competition called WordMasters Challenge.

The competition, open to all Grade 3 through 8 students in public and private schools, uses analogies to test vocabulary and verbal reasoning.

“When I first found the contest and introduced it to our former principal (Robert Schleck), he thought all grades should participate,” Conti said. “Later he made it optional, and the other grades chose not to be involved any longer. It is called a challenge for good reason.”

Each of English teacher Joe Conti’s six graders studied for the test. There are three rounds each academic year in two divisions, Blue and Gold. This year Benny Archambeau, Jacob Barndt, Will Berger, Ava Curry, Josie Estremera, Del Mann, Griffin McGarry, Ada Melendez, Jenna Portillo, and Isa Voith competed in the Blue Division, tying for sixth place in the first round. Students from approximately 170 schools vied for top scores at the sixth grade level.

“We were less than 10 correct-answers from first place in the Blue Division,” Conti

said.

Many schools that compete use the WordMasters Challenge as part of their gifted and talented program, he noted, although the challenge is open to all students.

Conti said he discovered WordMasters about seven years ago. He said it is not expensive to prepare and compete.

Burdick pays a ninety-nine-dollar fee to enter its team in the WordMasters Challenge. “I have purchased some materials from them at very minimal cost,” he said. “I use materials I have found on the internet, some from print resources and some I create myself. I am reimbursed through school funds.”

“We do it as part of our English Language Arts instruction,” Conti said. “The purpose is to strengthen vocabulary skills for both reading and language. We practice the words in numerous ways. Students find and interpret definitions and synonyms and help each other with both.”

Will Berger said he likes learning a word that he doesn’t expect others to know. “A strange word no one else knows,” he said. “A cool word, like subterfuge. You can learn a lot of words, not even ones you’d use. It’s fun to extend your vocabulary.”

“The hardest part about analogies is figuring out the relationship between the words,” Ava Curry commented.

Del Man agreed. “The hardest word was abscond, or deluge. The hardest thing to do was analogies,” he said wincingly.

“Some [analogies] are very difficult,” Conti said. “When we first started, I would take the test and regularly get two, three, or four wrong out of 20. It was not because I did not know the words, but the relationships in the analogies can be quite tricky. This is the reason that what they achieved is quite impressive. They have not had the experience other competing schools have had with the analogies.” Those are schools where students study and compete from third through sixth grade.

The WordMasters Challenge website states that “the competition consists of three 20-minute analogy-solving meets, which are held [in the participants’] schools, three times a year in December, February and April. Prior to each meet, students are given a list of 25 challenging vocabulary words customized by grade and competition level.”

Conti said his students study and practice for about two months, then they take the 20-question test. “All my students participate, but only the top 10 scores are submitted for the contest. It is done the same way at all participating schools,” Conti explained.

“We practice interpreting and writing analogies. Students are encouraged to use the words in their daily writing and speaking. I have heard from parents that many use the words at home as well.”

“I’d practice with a friend, parent, or by myself” Josie Estremera said. “Honestly, the hardest part about studying was making the flashcards and keeping them organized. Also, it was kind of difficult to find time in my busy life to practice.”

Ava Curry practices at home. She studies with her dad, who she said sometimes asks her about a word that he can’t pronounce. So, she pronounces it for him. She said, “He’ll say, ‘Yeah, that one. What are they having you do in school? I didn’t learn that!’”

The students study the meaning of words and the different ways they can be used — noun, verb, adjective. However the key to scoring well is the analogies — understanding the relationships between words. Students must recognize and analyze all the words in each analogy to work out their relationship and choose the correct answer.

“The hardest thing I have had to do with WordMasters is most likely the analogies that were used as practice because some did not make any sense, observed Jacob Barndt. “Like, mildew is to wall, as rust is to metal object, or grill.”

Benny Archambeau concurred with Jacob. “What was the hardest was easily the analogies,” he said. “They were worded very odd and sometimes didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Sometimes the analogies were like, cookies are to jar, as water is to bottle, or drink is to cup.”

Conti’s students use a study site, Quizlet.com, to prepare for the WordMasters challenge.

“The analogies were very annoying at times and are hard to deal with,” Jenna Portillo said.” I studied with the flashcards we made, and I usually did it at school in spare time. Quizlet plays a big role in studying, too. You can play games, study with the online cards, and take test with the WordMasters words.”

Mrs. Stanioch, another Burdick sixth grade teacher, supports Conti’s students. She uses the vocabulary words in her classroom, in the hallways, and in other ways, Conti said.

The students agreed that learning the new words was challenging but that the work itself was edifying.

Ada Melendez, who studies a lot, sometimes two hours at a time, said it gives her a diversion from stress.

“Studying for the Word Masters quiz is like a distraction from other things that may stress me out, but you’re studying and expanding your vocabulary at the same time. There is a website called Quizlet that has games to study the words with,” said Isabelle Voith. “I don’t think it’s very difficult to study the words because all you do is match a term with a definition.

You just have to be able to keep the pair together and not get it mixed up with something else. I think the analogies are the most difficult part of it all because they can be really specific and throw you off. Some of them are really easy, though.”

“It’s not fun, but I don’t hate it,” Griffin McGarry said. “It improves my vocabulary and it’s a good diversion. It takes your mind off things.” He works on the WordMasters vocabulary when he’s bored or doesn’t have anything to do.

“I like studying for it not for the material rewards,” said Josie Estremera.

“I feel proud of my achievement.”

So what is the correct answer to the analogy problem we posed at the beginning of this article?

Mr. Conti said, “B is the correct answer because “shout and whisper” indicate decreasing intensity, as do “sob and snivel,” whereas A, C, and D indicate increasing intensity. E has some similarities in the words’ meanings but they do not relate in quite the same manner as A. These are the subtle differences in relationships which make it difficult. I have occasionally felt like disputing some answers.

“This example was definitely one of the most difficult items. Until you get used to finding those sometimes minute variances [when seeking the relation between the words], it is easy to make wrong choices. That is one of the reasons, among others, that I find this group of kids to be so impressive. This is a very good example that shows the level of acuity in understanding and reasoning that is needed to succeed (in the WordMasters Challenge).”

