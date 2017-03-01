Bradley Tech High School Hosts Open House with Robotics Focus

Team 1675, made up of students from four MPS schools, will host a robotics open house on March 4, at Lynde and Harry Bradley Technology and Trade High School. The public is invited.

Visitors will see robots in action and can view a number of student-built robotic creations. Members of Team 1675, also known as the Ultimate Protection Squad, will be on hand to answer questions, tell stories, and share their passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Students will also have information about a new competition, STEAMWORKS, and will talk about competitions and robotic science in MPS.

Team 1675 includes students from MPS’ Lynde and Harry Bradley Technology and Trade High School, Rufus King International High School, Milwaukee School of Languages and Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School. The team is entering its 13th year of FIRST Robotics competitions. Team 1675 took first place at the St. Louis regional event and went on to place tenth in its division at the World Championships. In 2016, the group also won the Team Imagery Award.

