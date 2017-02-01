BID installs gateway signs

Gateway signs were installed January 23 on the north and south end of Bay View’s main commercial district. The new signs are located on the southeast corner of Kinnickinnic Avenue and Bay Street and on the southeast corner of Kinnickinnic, Morgan, and Pennsylvania avenues, and are a project of of the Kinnickinnic Avenue BID (Business Improvement District). They bookmark each end of the BID’s section of Bay View included in the BID.

“The goal of the signage is to identify and mark the KK business district and to welcome visitors to the area,” said Mary Ellen O’Donnell, BID board member and chair of the streetscape committee.

“The design of the signs intends to reflect the creative and dynamic nature of the Bay View community and complement existing streetscape elements such as the Art Stop and the external designs of some of the flourishing businesses along KK. The materials used are intentionally low maintenance and very durable.”

O’Donnell said the project was put out for bid in spring of 2016 and awarded to Ascend Design. The principle designer was Bay View resident Jeff Hojnacki.

Ascend Design played a large role in the renovation of the Avalon Theater in Bay View, including its marquee sign, custom-built furnishings, and other interior elements.

The Kinnickinnic BID’s second gateway sign was installed on the south end of the district on the east side of Kinnickinnic Avenue at Morgan Avenue. PHOTO Katherine KellerThe approximate cost of the project was $24,000, O’Donnell said, which covered the design, manufacture, and installation of both signs. Landscaping, to be performed in spring, will be an additional cost. It was funded by the BID as part of its streetscape initiative.

The text within the disk reads: Explore & Discover, Dining, Shopping, Arts, Music.

