Beulah Brinton House March Concerts
March 1, 2017
John Roberts and Debra Cowan
Sunday, March 5, 4pm
$15 at the door
Reservations recommended: beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com; 414-702-6053
2590 South Superior St. in Bay View
The Silver Music Flute Ensemble and the Four Winds Clarinet Quartet
Sunday, March 12, 2pm
Freewill donation
Reservations: donna.bizub@yahoo.com; 414-403-5304;
2590 South Superior St. in Bay View
