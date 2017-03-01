Beulah Brinton House March Concerts

John Roberts and Debra Cowan

Sunday, March 5, 4pm

$15 at the door

Reservations recommended: beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com; 414-702-6053

2590 South Superior St. in Bay View

The Silver Music Flute Ensemble and the Four Winds Clarinet Quartet

Sunday, March 12, 2pm

Freewill donation

Reservations: donna.bizub@yahoo.com; 414-403-5304;

2590 South Superior St. in Bay View

