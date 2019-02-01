Beaver Activity in Bay View

Take a walk along Marina Drive behind Skipper Bud’s in Bay View, and if alert, you will see a tree felled by a beaver.

There is a drainage ditch, bordered by a chain link fence that runs along Marina Drive parallel to the Kinnickinnic River. Along the bank of the ditch you will see the tree. There are several more saplings nearby that are toppled but it is not clear whether beaver or something else caused them to fall.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Dianne Robinson confirmed that the photos the Compass shared with her showed beaver activity. “Those trees were chewed by a beaver. As I mentioned, I’m not aware of any beaver activity that far into the city, so it’s a cool sight.” she said.

Beaver activity on the lower Milwaukee River in Riverwest and downtown Milwaukee was reported last year.

In January 2018, Jennifer Callaghan of the Urban Ecology Center told the Journal Sentinel that evidence of beaver in the lower Milwaukee River occurred in 2013. In 2014 her photographic surveillance of a section of Riverside Park in 2014 captured images of a beaver gnawing a cottonwood tree over a 12-day period.

Earlier this year Milwaukee Historian John Gurda reported seeing evidence of beaver activity in downtown Milwaukee along the Milwaukee River near St. Paul Avenue.

Robinson said beaver habitat on the lower Milwaukee River is likely to be a den built into a riverbank. Known as bank-denning, the Wisconsin DNR publication, “Wisconsin Beaver Management Plan 2015-2025,” reports that instead of building the lodge homes that we associate with the beaver, some dig den homes along rivers or deep lakes. That group is known as “bank-denning” beavers.

Their dens typically consist of an above-water nest chamber with an underwater entrance.

Bay View artist Jef Raasch and this reporter spotted another tree felled by a beaver in a section of the habitat restoration area in the Harbor District.

There is no need to fret that the Kinnickinnic River may become blocked by a beaver dam.

“It seems unlikely that the beaver are living in the area, and more likely that they are traveling the river in search of food from their home base farther up or downstream,”

Robinson advised.

