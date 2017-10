Bay View Trick or Treat

The Bay View Halloween Trick or Treat event will take place from 5-8pm, Saturday, Oct. 28.

Come one, come all, you goblins, wizards, princesses, butterflies, bumblebees, superheroes, mummies, and zombies!

