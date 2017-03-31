Bay View Lions’ Easter Bunny Breakfast April 8

An Easter Bunny breakfast hosted by the Bay View Lions Club will be held Saturday, April 8, 8 to 11am, in the Immaculate Conception (IC) Church school cafeteria, 1023 E. Russell Ave.

The public is invited. All children will receive an Easter egg surprise. Attendees may purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a boy- or girl-themed Easter basket or an Easter lily.

The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sides of scrambled eggs, sausages, fruit, milk, juice, or coffee.

Admission/breakfast is six dollars for those age 12 and older, four dollars for children age 4 to 11, and free for children age 3 and younger.

Organizers suggest that attendees bring a camera to take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny.

