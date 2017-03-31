Bay View Historical Society Dinner

The Bay View Historical Society’s Annual fundraiser dinner will be held Saturday, April 29 at the South Shore Yacht Club at 6:30pm. A social and raffle will begin at 5:30pm.

Society members will be honored and local historian Ron Winkler will speak.

Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP by April 6.. To purchase tickets/more info: Sonja Nelson-Gurda, 414-482-2522. Down load reservation form here.

To reserve seats or make a donation, may a check payable to Bay View Historical Society to:

Bay View Historical Society

Attn: Sonja Nelson-Gurda

3337 S. Delaware Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53207

