Bay View High School Student Showcase

On Wednesday, January 23, the Third Annual Bay View High School STEAM Showcase exhibited multiple projects, clubs, and opportunities that BVHS students, in conjunction with several different businesses in the area, are working on to bring real-world experiences to the classroom. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics .

Bay View High School staff strive to create meaningful experiences that help students to connect the content covered in the classroom with career opportunities. These STEAM-rich classes integrate problem-solving skills, design processes, and other 21st century essential skills within the different subject areas, resulting in amazing projects that the students are proud to show the community. The projects are student led and student developed.

In the morning, students from other elementary schools in the Bay View area got hands-on project demonstrations, and in the afternoon, more than a dozen local business leaders and representatives grilled students about their work.

Among the showcased projects were an African drumline, a longboard club (skateboards), robotics, flat-pack furniture, pastry decoration, a Redcat race car, and the senior capstone engineering project in which students created a proposal to re-engineer the water tower for the Milwaukee County Zoo train.

