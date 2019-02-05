Bay View High School Student Showcase

February 5, 2019

By Jay Bullock

On Wednesday, January 23, the Third Annual Bay View High School STEAM Showcase exhibited multiple projects, clubs, and opportunities that BVHS students, in conjunction with several different businesses in the area, are working on to bring real-world experiences to the classroom. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics .

Bay View High School staff strive to create meaningful experiences that help students to connect the content covered in the classroom with career opportunities. These STEAM-rich classes integrate problem-solving skills, design processes, and other 21st century essential skills within the different subject areas, resulting in amazing projects that the students are proud to show the community. The projects are student led and student developed. 

In the morning, students from other elementary schools in the Bay View area got hands-on project demonstrations, and in the afternoon, more than a dozen local business leaders and representatives grilled students about their work.

Among the showcased projects were an African drumline, a longboard club (skateboards), robotics, flat-pack furniture, pastry decoration, a Redcat race car, and the senior capstone engineering project in which students created a proposal to re-engineer the water tower for the Milwaukee County Zoo train.

Parkside School for the Arts students learn about Bay View High School science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs at the STEAM Showcase. Photo: Katrina Halsey

Bay View High School students Stephen Hunter, Keishlyn Cortez, and Spencer Hordyk speak with a teacher from Parkside about the Redcat Racer. Photo: Katrina Halsey

Parkside School for the Arts students learn about traditional African drumming from Bay View High School student, Blessing Johnson. Photo: Katrina Halsey

BVHS students Brennan Halsey, Angelica Trevino, Layla Washington, and Annamarie Froelich present at the Bay View High School STEAM Showcase. Photo: Katrina Halsey

