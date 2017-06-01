Bay View Art in the Park June 10

The popular Bay View Art in the Park art and craft market will be held Saturday, June 10 from 11am to 4pm in Humboldt Park next to the band shell. More than 40 local artists will participate.

Blick Art Materials will host a public art workshop. Children’s book author Janet Halfmann will read to children at 1pm. Musician Professor Pinkerton will perform from noon to 2pm.

