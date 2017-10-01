Bay View Art in the Park Completes Final Year

Bay View Art in the Park founder and organizer Brian Breider announced that he does not intend to continue presenting his annual Art in the Park art and craft show.

Founded in 2014, the event showcased the work of local painters, photographers, ceramic artists, jewelry-makers, and others. The show was held in Zillman Park in 2014 and 2015 and in Humboldt Park 2016 and 2017.

“This endeavor has always been a way for me support local artists and give to the community, however, I believe for it to flourish and evolve it needs more resources than I can provide. I have truly enjoyed meeting the many talented people throughout the years,” Breider said in his announcement about his decision to discontinue the event.

