An Old Fashioned Christmas at Beulah Brinton House
January 7, 2017
There was a full house at the Bay View Historical Society Beulah Brinton home, 25290 S. Superior St., Saturday, Dec. 10.
Children and their families assembled for An Old Fashioned Christmas to listen to Jean Andrews tell stories, David Drake play and sing songs, and Paul Akert tell Father Christmas tales.
The event was presented by the historical society.
PHOTOS Kevin Petajan
