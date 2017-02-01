Alan Lomax Revisited at SMPAC

The Jayme Stone Lomax Project, a concert featuring a re-imagining of traditional roots music will be held at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, Saturday, March 25 at 7:30pm.

The Lomax Project brings together some of the world’s top folk musicians who recycle, re-imagine, and recast traditional music compiled by Alan Lomax. An American field collector of folk music of the 20th century, Lomax worked at penitentiaries, plantations, lonely farms of the Mississippi Delta, and hundreds of obscure places in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and North Africa to collect his recordings. Jelly Roll Morton, Woody Guthrie, and Muddy Waters were among those he recorded as well as scores of ordinary, nonprofessional musicians.

Two-time Juno-winning banjoist and composer Jayme Stone leads the collaboration, whose repertoire includes Bahamian sea chanteys, African-American a cappella, ancient Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes, and work songs from sea captains, cowhands, and homemakers. Collaborators for the project include Tim O’Brien, Bruce Molsky, Moira Smiley, Margaret Glaspy, Brittany Haas, Eli West, Julian Lage, and more.

Adults $20-40; seniors (ages 60+) $15-35; and students (ages 4 through college) $10-20. Tickets: 414-766-5049 or southmilwaukeepac.org.

