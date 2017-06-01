2017 South Shore Farmers Market Music & Entertainment Schedule
June 1, 2017
The South Shore Farmers Market is held in South Shore Park in Bay View. Unless otherwise noted, the music performances begin at 10am. The market runs from 8am to noon.
June 17: Nickel & Rose
June 24: The Squeezettes
July 1: Don Linke Trialogue
July 8: Geoff Marsh; fire circus show starting at 11:15
July 15: No market – South Shore Frolics
July 22: Carley Baer
July 29: 9am – Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance; 10:15am – Bluegrass All Stars
Aug. 5: Fox & Branch
