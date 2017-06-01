2017 South Shore Farmers Market Music & Entertainment Schedule

The South Shore Farmers Market is held in South Shore Park in Bay View. Unless otherwise noted, the music performances begin at 10am. The market runs from 8am to noon.

June 17: Nickel & Rose

June 24: The Squeezettes

July 1: Don Linke Trialogue

July 8: Geoff Marsh; fire circus show starting at 11:15

July 15: No market – South Shore Frolics

July 22: Carley Baer

July 29: 9am – Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance; 10:15am – Bluegrass All Stars

Aug. 5: Fox & Branch

