2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule

13th Season of Bay View Neighborhood Association Chill on the Hill

The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents its 13th season of Chill on the Hill. In conjunction with Milwaukee County Parks, the Bay View Neighborhood Association welcomes over twenty bands in a 12-week concert series. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, catch original music, local food vendors, and community partners. Returning to the hill again this year, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform on June 20.

Chill on the Hill takes place at the band shell in Humboldt Park. The opening act begins at 6pm and followed by the headliner at 6:30pm.

June 6 D’Amato with Bay View High School and Parkside Drum Lines

June 13 Driveway Thriftdwellers, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble, with Derek Sallmann

June 20 Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 27 American Legion Band with Reagan High School Jazz Experience

& Riverside High School Jazz Combo

July 4 No Concert – Independence Day Celebrations

July 11 Abby Jeanne, Fainting Room with Bryn Lorraine Johnson

July 18 Charles Walker Band with Sam Guyton

July 25 Devil Met Contention, Cow Ponies with Bruce Dean

Aug. 1 Colors of the Alphabet, MYSO Jazz Ensemble with Slimabean

Aug. 8 Max & The Invaders,The Revomatics with HI/Jack

Aug. 15 Piles, Dramatic Lovers with Mathew Haeffel

Aug. 22 Misha Siegfried and His Band, Don Linke with

Olivia Gonzales Quartet

Aug. 29 De La Buena with Sara and Kenny

