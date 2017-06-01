2017 Chill on the Hill and South Shore Farmers Market lineups sizzle



The South Shore Farmers Market in South Shore Park and Chill on the Hill in Humboldt Park — two mainstays of Bay View’s summer scene — again present lineups offering something for everyone.

Early birds shopping at the South Shore Farmers Market on Saturday mornings can grab a cup of coffee and enjoy jazz, polka, kids’ acts, Americana, and more. Those looking to unwind after work with a glass of wine under summer-evening skies can take in Milwaukee Public Schools’ talented musical ensembles, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, indie rock, jazz, folk, ska/reggae, and Afro-Cuban sounds. So grab your blankets and lawn chairs, sit back, and enjoy the sounds of summer in Bay View!

Chill on the Hill

This year marks the 13th season for the popular Chill on the Hill concert series, sponsored by the Bay View Neighborhood Association. Russ Grabczyk and Ted Jorin, members of its talent committee, selected the lineup, with input from fellow BVNA members Christa Marlowe and Patty Pritchard Thompson.

“We pushed very hard to make sure every band has all original music and is local to Milwaukee area,” Thompson said. “Extra bonus points if they have a strong Bay View connection.”

The BVNA team also strove to offer a wide variety of styles on the Chill stage. The 2017 season leads with the party band D’Amato. The following weeks bring Americana, classical (2017 marks the third season Chill welcomes the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra), and the American Legion Band — a long time favorite at Humboldt Park. Accomplished jazz guitarist Don Linke will appear Aug. 22.

“I’m thrilled we have the Charles Walker Band, a super funk dance music act. I think the night that will be the most different will be Dramatic Lovers and Piles. They may be the heaviest rock band we’ve had on stage for the last couple of years. It’s going to be fun, and their music is great, but it doesn’t sound like anyone else we have booked. That’s a good thing, right?” Pritchard Thompson said.

The season rounds out with Afro-Cuban/Latin jazz band De La Buena, a band that Thompson said played at Chill about 10 years ago and that BVNA is happy to welcome back.

South Shore Farmers Market

As the South Shore Farmers Market evolved into one of the Milwaukee area’s premier farmers markets, the eclectic musical acts it has featured have become just as much of a draw as the bountiful offerings of its food and produce vendors.

Mark Budnik has been coordinating the music stage since the market’s beginnings. He tries to mix up the lineup every year in order to offer a broad range of talent for all musical tastes.

This season, the market features returning favorites like The Squeezettes and the popular children’s act, Geoff Marsh. The June 17 market-season opener showcases Nickel & Rose, a neo-folk duo that blends soul, blues, jazz, country, and African styles. “We’re looking forward to that,” Budnik said, noting that the duo recently finished touring Europe.

Also new to the market this year are the Bluegrass All Stars, a group of veteran musicians incorporating the banjo, fiddle, and mandolin in their sound. They perform July 29.

The Philomusica String Quartet, whose members are part of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, will appear Sept. 2, making up a rained-out date from the 2016 season. “They’re well-known throughout the city,” Budnik said. “We try to get musicians who are full-time professionals, as well as musicians who just play on the side.”

Budnik, along with Jim Griffiths, who records the South Shore Farmers Market musicians, have released a compilation CD of music made at the market.

“I was an active musician when I was younger, and this keeps me connected with the music scene,” Budnik said. “It’s something that I like to do and people at the market really enjoy it.”

2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule

June 6 D’Amato with Bay View High School and Parkside Drum Lines

June 13 Driveway Thriftdwellers, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble, with Derek Sallmann

June 20 Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 27 American Legion Band with Reagan High School Jazz Experience

& Riverside High School Jazz Combo

July 4 No Concert – Independence Day Celebrations

July 11 Abby Jeanne, Fainting Room with Bryn Lorraine Johnson

July 18 Charles Walker Band with Sam Guyton

July 25 Devil Met Contention, Cow Ponies with Bruce Dean

Aug. 1 Colors of the Alphabet, MYSO Jazz Ensemble with Slimabean

Aug. 8 Max & The Invaders,The Revomatics with HI/Jack

Aug. 15 Piles, Dramatic Lovers with Mathew Haeffel

Aug. 22 Misha Siegfried and His Band, Don Linke with

Olivia Gonzales Quartet

Aug. 29 De La Buena with Sara and Kenny

2017 South Shore Farmers Market Schedule:

June 17: Nickel & Rose

June 24: The Squeezettes

July 1: Don Linke Trialogue

July 8: Geoff Marsh; fire circus show starting at 11:15

July 15: No market – South Shore Frolics

July 22: Carley Baer

July 29: 9am – Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance; 10:15am – Bluegrass All Stars

Aug. 5: Fox & Branch

