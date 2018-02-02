1917 Postcard — Bay View Bathing Beach, Milwaukee, WI





Postcart Text

“About those eggs, that is allright. I understand fully but you know Sis, they keep going up in price right along. I had to order them as soon as possible, they are forty seven cents a dozen now, but I guess there is a case coming from some farmers that my wife knows.

Sis, my number is called and I have to appear before the board Monday, so you know that was so in that last letter. My wife bothers her head more about it than I do but then that is natural for a woman, isn’t it? Some letter, eh, Sis? Well it cannot be helped.

Oh, Yes, I almost forgot. Send My love to the hired man.

Best Regards and Best Wishes to the folks,

Grandmother and Louis.”

Editor’s Note:

While a Compass online search found no obituary records for Alma Paepke, there is a Donald Muehlbauer (Nov. 9, 1926-Dec. 7, 2004) of Manitowoc, Wis., listed in the cemetery records of Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, Wis. His parents were Alma Paepke Muehlbauer and Carl Muehlbauer of Manitowoc, Wis. There is another record on a genealogy site for an Alma Paepke of Manitowoc, Wis., who was born ca. 1897, perhaps in Germany.

There is another record on a genealogy site for an Alma Paepke of Manitowoc, Wis., who was born ca. 1897, perhaps in Germany.

The card is postmarked Sept. 21, 1917, Milwaukee, Wis. Online genealogical records indicate that a man named Louis Paepke lived from 1897 to 1974, whose residence at his death was Milwaukee.

It is possible Louis’ mention of his number being called and forthcoming appearance before the board is a reference to the military draft board in World War I. He would have been 19 or 20 years old in 1917.

The following information is published on the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration’s website. “During World War I there were three (draft) registrations. The first, on June 5, 1917, was for all men between the ages of 21 and 31. The second, on June 5, 1918, registered those who attained age 21 after June 5, 1917. (A supplemental registration was held on August 24, 1918, for those becoming 21 years old after June 5, 1918. This was included in the second registration.) The third registration was held on September 12, 1918, for men age 18 through 45.”

There is likely more information available about the Paepke and Muehlbauer families but the Compass limited its search to online records that were accessible without paid subscriptions.

Thank you to Richard Muza for this charming postcard, a gift to the Compass.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.