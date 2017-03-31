17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Planned for April 8 at Humboldt Park

Humboldt Park Friends and Milwaukee County Parks will host the 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8 in Humboldt Park on the west side of the pavilion. All children, from toddlers to those age 12, are welcome.

The free event will feature 4,000 hidden eggs in six areas dedicated to children of different ages.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11am, rain or shine

Candy-filled plastic eggs will be hidden throughout the park in five areas designated for children of six age groups: Age 1 and 2, Age 3 and 4 year, Age 5 and 1st graders, Age 6 and 7, and Age 8 to 12.

In addition to the egg hunt, Humboldt Park Friends will hold two drawings during the event, one for children and one for adults.

Street parking adjacent to the park is free, but it is recommended that participants arrive early. A check-in area for strollers is planned this year for the convenience of parents and the safety of participants.

New to the event this year is a food drive that will benefit the Bay View Community Center food bank. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to donate.

Donations to support the egg hunt were made by local businesses including Walgreens, Bounce, First Federal Bank, Café Corazon, and Target.

Humboldt Park Friends seeks event volunteers to help out in advance, or at the event. For more info or to sign up: humboldtparkmilwaukee.org or message members on the group’s Facebook page: Humboldt Park Friends.

